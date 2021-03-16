Northwestern University Won’t Dump Billionaires Who Bankrolled Jan. 6 Group

After the Capitol riot, Northwestern University said it was reviewing a vendor contract with Uline, the shipping supply company owned by right-wing mega-donors Dick and Liz Uihlein, who bankrolled a group with ties to the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the insurrection. A month later, the Illinois school says its probe—prompted by a letter from an incensed alumnus—is over and it’s still doing business with the company.

“The University investigated the concerns that were raised, and based on the information we have, determined that the Uline company did not play a role in the events at the Capitol,” a Northwestern spokesperson told The Daily Beast in a statement.

Dick Uihlein, a Schlitz beer heir-turned-packaging billionaire, and his wife, Liz, own and operate the homophonous Uline, a privately held packaging supplies company with distribution centers across North America, headquartered in Wisconsin.