Not All ‘Bernie Bros’ Are ‘Angry Young Men.’ Meet Nathan J. Robinson.

It’s the day after Super Tuesday, and one of America’s leading young socialist thinkers is having a “horrible sense of déjà vu.”

Nathan J. Robinson, 30, is the founder and editor-in-chief of Current Affairs which, since launching in 2015, has become required reading for a generation of young leftists—“dirtbag” or otherwise—and anyone else who finds mainstream political commentators to be a touch out-of-touch. The Current Affairs media empire exists as a lavishly designed bi-monthly magazine and roundtable podcast, but it’s the frequently updated website that garners the most attention.

From a viral explainer titled “How We Know Brett Kavanaugh Is Lying” to a sincere plea to Meghan McCain to “come and join the left,” many of the most-shared articles come from Robinson's pen. He earned Current Affairs its first viral hit with an early 2016 essay in which he—in hindsight, quite presciently—wrote about why Secretary of State Hilary Clinton would be a weak candidate against Donald Trump, and the Democratic Party needed to rally around Senator Bernie Sanders, who was uniquely suited to counter Trump's populist rhetoric.