Novak Djokovic Is the Biggest Jackass in Professional Sports

On the night of Sept. 6, 2007, Novak Djokovic became a star. It wasn’t so much his straight-sets victory over a dazed Carlos Moya in the U.S. Open quarterfinal that did it but what came after, as the wiry 20-year-old assumed the role of center-court jester—first sprinting to the baseline and then, over the next several minutes, regaling the crowd with spot-on impressions of Maria Sharapova and Rafael Nadal. The cheers were deafening.

“That was all Novak. He is incredible,” offered the USA Network’s sideline reporter Michael Barkann, who’d teed up the impressions. “I’ll live off this for a couple of years.”

I was there that evening, and have had a major soft spot for the eccentric Serb ever since. His early trainer-hailing and taunting of Andy Roddick—who probably had it coming—felt like small potatoes when compared to his UNICEF ambassadorships and infectious diablerie. But Djokovic’s actions over the past five months have been so egregious they’ve forced me to reconsider.