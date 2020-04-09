Now Bernie Sanders Has to Help Get Joe Biden Elected—Not Sabotage Him

Watch for what Sanders says over these next weeks. If his emphasis is on how awful Trump is, great. If his emphasis is on how insufficient the Biden Democrats are—not so great.

All that matters now is: Will Bernie Sanders campaign his blankety-blank off for Joe Biden? In 2016, he ended up a good soldier for the last month or so, but a lot of damage had been done by then. But let’s not rehash all that.

Let’s just look at Sanders’ statement that he read from Burlington on Wednesday. It was a gracious and eloquent statement, I remember thinking as I was watching. But as I read back over it, I notice a couple things I missed in real time.

First of all, he didn’t say the word “endorse.” You know, as in a sentence like, “I officially endorse Joe Biden and pledge right now to do all I can to see that he defeats Donald Trump.” Instead, he said: “Today I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward.”