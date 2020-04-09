All that matters now is: Will Bernie Sanders campaign his blankety-blank off for Joe Biden? In 2016, he ended up a good soldier for the last month or so, but a lot of damage had been done by then. But let’s not rehash all that.

Let’s just look at Sanders’ statement that he read from Burlington on Wednesday. It was a gracious and eloquent statement, I remember thinking as I was watching. But as I read back over it, I notice a couple things I missed in real time.

First of all, he didn’t say the word “endorse.” You know, as in a sentence like, “I officially endorse Joe Biden and pledge right now to do all I can to see that he defeats Donald Trump.” Instead, he said: “ Today I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward.”