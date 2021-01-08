Now Congress Knows What America's Terrified Kids Feel Like

Like so many Americans, I watched Wednesday’s insurrection in a state of surprise and disappointment. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who feared for the vitality and resilience of the republic. But also being a citizen of the town of Newtown, Connecticut, where I lived on Dec. 14, 2012, when a gunman breached the locked doors of Sandy Hook School and killed 20 first graders and six of their educators, I probably had some unusual thoughts, too.

Many were practical, logistical—about who was sheltering where and how they were locking down the building (answer: there was no real “they” and lawmakers were rushed to the cloakrooms or trapped in the balconies).

And when I heard that members of Congress were sheltering in place, many together, determined to return to the chamber that evening to finish their business, I wondered if their time together would change them as my own experience changed me.