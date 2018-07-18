Now Her Sister Threatens Meghan Markle With the Prospect of her Dad's Death

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad Thomas and his family appear to have a new line of attack on Meghan Markle—threatening her with his death.

Now his daughter, Samantha, who has spent the best part of two years slamming her half sister despite not having seen her for ten years, has joined an almost unimaginably cruel new attempt to shame and embarrass Meghan.

In her most recent remarks, Samantha Markle—who has recently renamed herself thus after spending most of her life known as Samantha Grant—tweeted out a message saying that if Thomas died, she would be ‘holding you responsible, Meg.’

Grant’s comments came on the back of a mean-spirited interview with the Sun on Sunday this week, in which Mr. Markle slammed his daughter for not reaching out to him—despite admitting that, actually, she had called him after the wedding—and threatened her with his death.

He told the Sun on Sunday: “I had a heart attack, doesn’t anybody care? I could actually die soon. Does she want this to be the last thing we’ve said to each other?”

Of course, any of us could drop down dead tomorrow, but Mr. Markle, despite having recently had stents fitted, is only 73 and doesn’t appear to be at risk of imminent demise.

He also said in that self-pitying interview that he "hoped" it would be his last but now, surprise surprise, he has changed his mind.

The 73-year-old retired lighting director gave a fresh interview to TMZ saying: “I was silent for a full year and the press beat me up every day saying I was a hermit hiding in Mexico, so I gave my story. Apparently that interview put the Royal Family in their silence mode... so, I gave another interview to break the silence. All they have to do is speak to me.”

TMZ say that his interview with the Sun was paid for.

Samantha Markle chose Harry and Meghan’s attendance at a Nelson Mandela memorial event to unload on her sister.

"Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father!" she wrote in one tweet, adding in another, “Act like a humanitarian, act like a woman.”

She continued her tweet storm by developing the line of attack her father had opened in his Sun interview, saying: “If our father dies, I’m holding you responsible, Meg!”

No surprise to learn that her book is due out soon. Originally entitled, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’, she has now changed the title to the less openly hostile, ‘In The Shadows of The Duchess’.

Samantha lives in Florida and has not seen Meghan in over a decade, but is nevertheless keen to slam her at every opportunity.

In another tweet she wrote, “My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter.”

Well, no, but with loving father like Thomas Markle, who needs enemies?

Can this cycle be stopped?

Probably not.

Markle says to TMZ that all he wants is for his daughter to speak to him, implying that if she would, he'd stop unloading on her in public.

Unfortunately, Thomas Markle has shown he is deeply unreliable and can't be trusted. Meghan talking to him would almost certainly make the situation worse, as he might be quick to sell the details of the tearful reunion.