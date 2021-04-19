Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy an Emergency Survival Bag

Bugout bags are essential when a sudden disaster strikes, and especially one that cripples local emergency response capabilities, like wildfires, tornadoes, earthquakes and the like. The current coronavirus pandemic is another good example of a reason to have an emergency survival bag at the ready. No, the virus is not like a tornado or earthquake that ravages the land and sends people fleeing ruined homes. In fact, leaving home is anathema to the advice of healthcare workers trying to beat this thing back. So why a go-bag now?

Rescue Guard Basic Survival Pack Buy at Amazon $ 70

Think of this: what if there’s a fire or flood at your house? Or a carbon monoxide leak in your apartment building? Or what if your roommate gets sick and you need to do more social distancing than sitting on the other couch? In the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving your home isn’t as simple as it usually is; usually, if you have pants on and credit card in hand (or smartphone), you’d be just fine – check into a hotel, grab groceries, no big deal. The Rescue Guard Survival Pack is an ideal choice for the couple or small family who wants to be ready to be safely self-sufficient for about three days. It has water, freeze-dried foods, a first aid kit, an emergency shelter and survival blankets, and a good deal more gear, notably masks that cover the nose and mouth. If you have a larger family, opt for the Advanced pack. If you’re solo right now, the Basic should be fine.

