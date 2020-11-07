Now It’s Madam Vice President Kamala Harris

Finally, the votes are all counted. The results are in. And the American people have voted for historic change.

The tumultuous, tribal and divisive political era of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States is coming to an end. Trumpism itself was not defeated. It is here for the foreseeable future even if the man is gone.

History has been made, however, in that Joe Biden, a man of almost 78 years, is now the oldest person ever to seek and win the office of the presidency. And California’s junior senator, Kamala Devi Harris, 56, is the first woman to win on a national ticket, and she will be the next vice president of the United States of America.