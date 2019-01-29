Now We Know What It Takes for Some People (Like Ann Coulter) to Learn That Trump Is Untrustworthy

Something interesting happened on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher last week. When Maher said to Ann Coulter, “You voted for him, Donald Trump, and now you’re finding out he’s a lying conman,” Coulter replied, “That was actually a selling point with Trump.”

“I find his puffery really charming,” she added.

Cloaked in humor, Maher was making a valid point. Putting your faith in a man based on his ability to dissemble is like marrying the person you cheated with. Eventually, that person gets around to lying to… you.

In essence, Coulter, who desperately wanted a border wall, was SHOCKED! to learn that there’s gambling at Rick’s. Naiveté notwithstanding, she has finally stumbled upon the fundamental reason this alleged dealmaker hasn’t been able to negotiate many things as president. It’s hard to do a deal with someone you don’t trust.

Years ago, a young marketing whiz named Mark Montini taught me an equation to explain the necessary ingredients for developing a persuasive message: M=EC3, or Message = Emotion x Contrast x Connection x Credibility. It’s instructive to consider this when analyzing Trump’s failures as a salesman.

So how does Trump measure up against this formula? He’s great at stoking the emotion (E) of his base (see his ability to get people stirred up at rallies) and at contrasting (C) himself from his adversaries (see his ability to win the GOP primary). But he’s deficient in the other ingredients.

By far, Trump’s greatest weakness is in the final (and most important) C, credibility.

Now, for many conservatives (like Ann Coulter), Trump’s credibility rested not on his character, but on the fact that he said he would build a wall. They never stopped to think that the guy who conned others might be conning them, too. Today, Coulter is paying a high price for her misplaced trust—and she is discovering what so many of us sensed about him all along.

Part of a leader’s job is to “sell” via rhetoric, yet outside of his base Trump has consistently failed at this. His Oval Office speech was a dud, he was outmaneuvered by Nancy Pelosi (ironically over whether he could give a State of the Union speech!), and now he’s even on the verge of losing Ann Coulter.

This situation smacks of irony: Donald Trump billed himself as the greatest salesman in the world, yet he can’t seem to sell the American public on anything.

This doesn’t bode well for his reelection prospects. Of course, the greater danger is that this deficiency might someday matter a great deal. What if Trump someday needs to deliver an important message about an actual emergency (not a contrived one)? Not every political leader needs soaring rhetoric. However, great leaders must husband credibility as capital to be called upon when needed. Trump has squandered his.

I recently listened to a speech given at the New York Historical Society Museum & Library by Churchill biographer Andrew Roberts that put this in perspective. Roberts noted that during his great “Finest Hour” speech, Churchill told the public “there are good and reasonable hopes of final victory.” But in fact, “there weren’t,” Roberts admits. And so, Churchill “made up for it through his rhetoric” that boosted the morale the British citizenry would need to survive the Blitz.

We needn’t go back so far to find examples where a leader’s ability to cast a positive vision is vital—nor do we need to find an occasion as dramatic as the Battle of Britain—to illustrate why it is vital for leaders to preserve the credibility and to cultivate the rhetorical ability to comfort and inspire their constituents.

“ The real reason Reagan connected was that we sensed he meant what he said. ”

Thirty-three years ago this week, Ronald Reagan postponed his own State of the Union address to instead address the nation about the Challenger disaster. For those who might not be old enough to remember this, for many Gen-Xers, it was an awakening. It was the first time I had been really exposed to the reality that things were beyond the control of the “adults.” For me, this was a defining event. And our president rose to the occasion.

“The crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger honored us by the manner in which they lived their lives,” Reagan told us. “We will never forget them, nor the last time we saw them, this morning, as they prepared for their journey and waved goodbye and slipped the surly bonds of Earth to touch the face of God."

Here, Reagan employed a bit of poetry (from Stephen Spender, thanks to speechwriter Peggy Noonan) and flair. This was merely icing on the cake, even if it is sorely missed today. The real reason Reagan connected was that we sensed he meant what he said.

Donald Trump’s rhetoric doesn’t work because he lacks credibility. This is something many of us have long known. The Ann Coulters of the world are finally figuring this out… the hard way.

I don’t find his puffery all that charming.