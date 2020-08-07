The Yachts, the Private Jets, the Safaris: NRA Grift Exposed

National Rifle Association boss Wayne LaPierre rails against the elites trying to take real Americans’ guns Meanwhile, the NRA is taking gun-owners donations—to fund LaPierre’s ultra-lux lifestyle.

That’s the crux of New York Attorney General Tish James’ landmark lawsuit against the NRA. “And it looks like they're in a ton of trouble,” The Daily Beast’s Harry Siegel tells Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson on this episode of The New Abnormal.

“Tish has the receipts”—from the 107-foot yachts to the complimentary safaris to the private charters to the gazillion-dollar wardrobe, Siegel says.

Then! Rebekah Jones, the former Florida state government data geek and whistleblower, talks about how she was pushed to juke the COVID stats by Ron DeSantis’ cronies.

“We changed how we count cases. We changed the criteria itself. So pneumonia was originally one of the surveillance criteria—we had ER, data for pneumonia, influenza, and COVID-like illness. And one of the first things they did was cut out pneumonia. It was too high,” she says.

Jones is convinced a similar game is going on throughout the country: “We really don't know how many COVID cases we have in America; we’ll probably never really know.”

Plus! Vote America founder Debra Cleaver debunks the difference between voting-by-mail and absentee ballots and Molly rolls out a new campaign slogan: “Vote for Trump, even if we kill you.” Rick opines on drool buckets. And Alexa orders a rat stick for Molly.

