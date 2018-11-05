Nude Chelsea Handler Urges Fans to Get Out and Vote ‘Like Your Life Depends on It’

Comedian Chelsea Handler has posted a video to Instagram encouraging her fans to “vote like your life depends on it.”

In the clip, Handler is wearing only a pair of knickers and appears to be midway through getting dressed, with her arms covering her breasts.

It certainly marks a change from the usual format for public service announcements.

Handler posted the short clip to Instagram Stories, in which she also said she will be campaigning for Democratic candidates in her home state of California: Katie Porter, who is running for state representative in the 45th District, and Gil Cisneros from the 39th district. She also said that she will make an appearance at UC Irvine.

The nude appeal to hit the polls is just the latest get-out-the-vote tactic from the comedian’s social media feeds, which have been a spigot of pro-Democrat musings in recent days.

Handler has been an outspoken critic of the Trump presidency and has hailed the likelihood that more women will be elected to Congress than ever before in this cycle, recently saying: “It’s so important that you don’t just register to vote but you also go to vote so we can take our country back for all the marginalized groups that are suffering under his (President Trump) thumb. This is our country.”

Handler is well known for her naked social media gags.

Some previous hits include:

She got into a well-publicized row with Instagram after she posted a topless spoof of the infamous photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin posing shirtless on top of a horse, saying, “Taking this down is sexist. I have every right to prove I have a better body than Putin.”