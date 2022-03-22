This Is Not a Drill—NuFace’s Cult-Favorite Facial Toning Tools are 25% Off Right Now

I'll admit it—before I tried the celebrity and supermodel-approved (Jennifer Aniston, Miranda Kerr, and Bella Hadid all swear by the facial toning devices) NuFace Facial contouring device for myself, I was pretty skeptical about its merits (some claim that the tools give them an instant facelift in just five minutes!). In general, I tend to think that there aren't very many non-injectable or in-office treatments (i.e. neurotoxins like Botox and dermal fillers like Juvederm) that are capable of contouring the cheekbones and slimming the jawline. But, once I finally gave the microcurrent-powered facial tool a try for myself, I was pleasantly surprised by the results. As s you can imagine, whenever I learn about a NuFace sale (it's a really rare occurrence), I make sure to take advantage.

The NuFace Facial Toning device is definitely an investment piece (there are several models that range from about $200 to $500 a pop), but if you've been meaning to get your hands on one but are hesitant about the hefty price tag, now's your time to take the plunge. From now through March 26, NuFace is hosting their annual Friends and Family sale, offering 25 percent off on their best-selling toning devices, skincare, and anti-aging LED light attachments—no code required.

NuFace was founded by two long-term aestheticians, and each of their facial toning devices harnesses the contouring and lifting anti-aging powers of microcurrent technology, which helps deliver instant and long-term results by stimulating blood flow, toning your contours and minimizing the appearance of fine lines and loss of volume. Some people see an instant lifted and firmed effect after just a few passes, but you'll see the best results after a couple of weeks of daily use for about five minutes per session.

To be honest, NuFace devices very rarely go on sale (especially for this deep of a discount), so this isn't a sale to hold back on if you're looking to save. Frankly, I haven't seen this steep of a discount since Black Friday. In other words, run—don't walk!

