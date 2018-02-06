Nunes Tells Hannity: Clinton Collaborated With Russia To Frame Trump

In a remarkable interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes Monday night claimed it was the Hillary Clinton campaign that had been the real Russian collaborator, and had effectively weaponized the FBI against Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s what happens in banana republics. It's scary," said the California Republican, who claimed that the controversial memo released by the House Intelligence Committee last week on a party-line vote showed a “clear link” between the Clinton campaign and Russia.

“There's clear evidence of collusion — that the Democratic party and the Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians,” Nunes said, using his appearance on prime time’s top rated cable news show to decry the supposed “crickets from the media” about the biggest political story of the past week.

Nunes repeatedly told Hannity that his memo had turned the tables on Democrats, saying “the counterintelligence investigation should have been opened up against the Hillary campaign when they got ahold of the dossier…

“I just go by the old rule: Whatever they accuse you of doing, they’re actually doing,” Nunes said.