This Compact Kitchen Appliance Makes Me Fresh Plant-Based Milk Every Morning

Non-dairy milk options have exploded over the past decade. Soy, almond, oat, and hemp milk are just a few of the popular alternatives to dairy milk. I personally prefer the creamier consistency of oat milk for my coffee, while almond milk is my milk of choice for cereals. Because of this, there’s always more than one variety of dairy-free milk in my fridge. Making milk at home has always sounded tedious and out of reach, but Nutr is here to change that.

The Nutr is a compact “milk maker,” a machine with blending and heating capabilities. It comes with a little recipe book, a strainer, and a tablespoon for measurements. With only one button to operate, it can make cold, warm, or hot nut milk. There’s also a keep warm and boil function, which is great for making coffee, lattes, and other warm drinks. The Nutr’s ability to reach boiling temps is important as certain milk, such as soy milk, need to be boiled for safe consumption. The machine even has a countdown of how many minutes are left until the milk is ready, a feature my impatient heart loves.

The Nutr machine isn’t for mass-producing milk. It’s compact and can only make about 2 cups of milk per cycle. I’ve been experimenting with different recipes because I don’t have to risk a whole week’s batch of milk. What really impressed me was the delay start option on the Nutr machine. Anything that can make an easier morning is a win for me. The machine’s delay function allows me to schedule fresh, hot milk up to 18 hours in advance. I’ve used this mode at night to make fresh soy or peanut milk in the morning. I would never have considered drinking (let alone making my own) peanut milk, but I had peanuts and a Nutr machine. So why not give it a shot?

Anecdotally, I tried making peanut milk one day with my regular blender. I used the same ratio of peanuts to water, but it just didn’t taste as creamy. It does feel like the whole world of plant-based milk has opened up to me. I’d never considered blending and straining my own, but the Nutr machine makes the experience non-intimidating and easy.

Candidly, I still prefer boxed oat milk with my coffee. I’ve been using the same brand for years, and I’m nearly reliant on its consistency and flavor. However, with my cup of coffee every morning I now also drink a glass of warm soy or peanut milk thanks to this nut milk-making machine.

