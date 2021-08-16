Finally, an Air Fryer That Actually Fits on My Countertop

Scouting Report: Nutribullet s new Air Fryer is the compact appliance every kitchen needs. It is sleek enough to blend in, but can air fry food quickly and efficiently, too.

We are currently in the midst of a bit of air-fryer-mania, and unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably seen them around. There are so many great things they can do—like cook fries, veggies, and breaded chicken in no time and with no oil—that it’s hard to see a downside. Well for me, there was one glaring one: they were all humongous! And so, given my lack of counter space and general disdain for clutter, I resisted the urge to get one because well, I didn’t want another hulking machine on my kitchen counter. And then, Nutribullet, makers of the Magic Bullet—the space saving blender I love—came out with their version.

Magic Bullet® Air Fryer Shop at NutriBullet $

The first thing I noticed about Nutribullet's Air Fryer is that it looks like a little, cute Star Wars droid. Its size is small, which I love about it, and it has a sleek, no frills design, that allows it to blend into the background—it won’t be a point of conversation, but then again, did you want your air fryer to be one anyway? Beyond aesthetics this air fryer packs a punch. It has a 2.5 quart capacity, big enough for most jobs, and can vary in temperature from 180 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. At the top of the fryer, there’s a guide to set to what food you’re cooking, so all you do is pop the food in, set the timer, and wait for it to ding. Every time I did this while testing, my food was perfectly crisp, and ready to go right out of the basket.

I’ve joined the air fryer club, plain and simple, and there’s no going back for me. This air fryer from Nutribullet gives me the best of both worlds—a powerful, easy to use appliance that doesn’t take up much counter space at all. It doesn’t get much better than that at the end of the day.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.