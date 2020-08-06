‘Fraught With Fraud and Abuse’: NY Attorney General Sues to Dissolve the National Rifle Association

New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday sued to disband the National Rifle Association following an 18-month investigation that she said found the gun-rights group is “fraught with fraud and abuse.”

The lawsuit takes aim at the NRA and four top officials, including its longtime leader Wayne LaPierre, who’s accused of using millions of charitable funds on his lavish lifestyle.

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” James said in a statement. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”

Minutes after James’ announcement, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a separate lawsuit against the NRA Foundation, stating that the group misused charitable funds to “support wasteful spending by the NRA and its executives.” The lawsuit alleges that “the Foundation’s Board of Directors was controlled by the NRA and allowed the NRA to exploit it through risky multi-million-dollar loans—including a $5 million loan that the NRA has never repaid.”

The New York attorney general’s 139-page lawsuit alleges that the NRA’s chief executive and several other top leaders engaged in a decades-long pattern of fraud, committing more than a dozen instances of alleged financial misconduct. Some examples include misusing charitable funds for personal trips, private jets, and expensive meals, and awarding contracts to family, family, and former employees to ensure loyalty. All told, the lawsuit alleges the NRA drained $64 million from the nonprofit in three years.

In addition to disbanding the NRA, James is calling for the removal of LaPierre, who has held the organization’s top post for 39 years. The attorney general states that LaPierre and others used the group’s funds to finance their luxurious lifestyles. The lawsuit also names General Counsel John Frazer, former CFO Woody Phillips, and former Chief of Staff Joshua Powell.

At the center of this fraudulent scheme was a secret agreement between the NRA and its former advertising firm, Ackerman McQueen, the lawsuit alleges. Before the two acrimoniously parted ways last year, the groups had an agreement in which LaPierre and his inner circle rerouted millions of dollars to fund their lavish lifestyles. The lawsuit alleges Ackerman McQueen would pay for the expenses, then bill the NRA for these large sums and call them “out of pocket expenses.”

In one example, the lawsuit states that between 2013 to 2018, Ackerman McQueen “paid LaPierre’s Travel Consultant a $4,000 monthly fee at the direction of LaPierre and Phillips, which was in addition to the monthly fees the NRA paid to her directly. Ackerman passed these expenses on to the NRA.”

All told, the attorney general’s office alleges it found that Ackerman McQueen billed the NRA $70 million in 2017 and 2018 for its “public relations and advertising,” including “out-of-pocket” expenses. Despite the secret deal, the NRA sued Ackerman McQueen last year over its billing practices, prompting the advertising firm to countersue and allege defamation.

According to the lawsuit, while the NRA once boasted a $27.8 million surplus in 2015—that figure declined by $64 million three years later, in part due to the lavish personal spending by the group’s top leadership.

“For nearly three decades, Wayne LaPierre has served as the chief executive officer of the NRA and has exploited the organization for his financial benefit, and the benefit of a close circle of NRA staff, board members, and vendors,” the lawsuit states.

“LaPierre has undertaken a series of actions to consolidate his position; to exploit that position for his personal benefit and that of his family; to continue, by use of a secret ‘poison pill contract,’ his employment even after removal and ensuring NRA income for life; and to intimidate, punish, and expel anyone at a senior level who raised concerns about his conduct.”

LaPierre is accused of using the organization’s funds on private trips for himself and his family—including eight visits to the Bahamas and an all-expenses-paid safari in Africa. He also spent more than $3.6 million on luxury black car services and travel consultants just in the last two years.

“LaPierre often visits the Bahamas in the summer as well. During these trips, he stays on a 108-foot yacht owned by the MMP Principal. The yacht, named Illusions, is equipped with four staterooms, a 16-foot jet boat, and two jet skis. LaPierre described Illusions as ‘a big, big yacht’ with a crew that includes a chef,” the lawsuit states. “LaPierre testified that “[o]ccasionally one of our other family members” has stayed on the yacht with him and his wife, including his sister and her husband, and perhaps others.”

In another example of alleged fraud, prosecutors said that during the NRA’s annual meetings, LaPierre would frequently ask “the president of Mercury Group to pay for LaPierre and others—including LaPierre’s family—to stay at a luxury private hotel, apart from the host hotel at which NRA employees and board members were staying.”

While several people have attempted to sound the alarm on LaPierre’s gross misuse of NRA funds, the lawsuit alleges all those who spoke out were retaliated against because the gun group does not have a policy “protecting whistleblowers.”

Thursday’s lawsuit is the latest hit in a long-running battle between New York and the NRA, which has been chartered in the state since 1871. During her campaign for attorney general, James threatened to investigate the NRA’s nonprofit status and in 2018 likened the group to a “terrorist organization.”

In addition to LaPierre, the lawsuit also details alleged fraud carried out by former CFO Woody Phillips, former chief of staff Joshua Powell, and general counsel John Frazer. Phillips, who managed the NRA’s financial operations until 2018, allegedly lied on several financial discloser forms and even set up numerous deals that financially benefited him and his girlfriend.

“At LaPierre’s direction, Phillips, the former Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, instituted a practice whereby millions of dollars in entertainment and travel expenses incurred by NRA executives were billed to the NRA as disbursements by the NRA’s largest vendor,” the lawsuit states. “This practice evaded both the NRA’s own accounting and Board-established expense reimbursement process, and IRS requirements for proper expense reimbursement.”

The announcement comes amid news the NRA is planning to spend millions to sway close races in battleground states for the upcoming 2020 election, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Jason Ouimet, who runs the NRA’s lobbying arm and political action committee, told the outlet that the pro-gun group plans to spend heavily to help re-elect President Donald Trump in several swing states, including Arizona, Colorado, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. During the last election cycle, the NRA spent $50 million to boost the Republican Party—but was outspent by gun-control groups.

“We’ll be in those places at every level,” Ouimet said, describing Democratic nominee Joe Biden as “100 percent anti-gun.” “You are literally going to be dealing with the potential confiscation of firearms. You’re literally going to be told you can't carry in certain places. You can’t own certain things for self-defense. Folks need to understand that.”