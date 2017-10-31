New York Hit by Deadliest Terrorist Attack Since 9/11

At least eight people are dead after a man in a pickup truck plowed through a bike path in New York on Tuesday afternoon in what Mayor Bill de Blasio called an “act of terror.”

The apparent attack is the deadliest in the city since September 11, 2001.

The perpetrator is Sayfullo Saipov, 29, of Tampa, Florida, a law enforcement official tells The Daily Beast. Saipov is in police custody at a hospital.

A law enforcement official told The Daily Beast a witness saw Saipov exit the truck and shout “Allah Akbar,” or “God is great,” in Arabic. NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said at a press conference, “He did make a statement when he exited the vehicle, and if you just look at the M.O. of the attack, that’s consistent with what’s been going on.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: “At this point there is no evidence to suggest a wider plot or a wider scheme, but the actions of one individual who meant to cause pain and harm.”

President Donald Trump on Twitter called the perpetrator a “sick and deranged person.”

The attack began at approximately 3 p.m. local time when Saipov drove a truck rented from a Home Depot store in New Jersey onto a bike bath along Manhattan's West Side Highway for several blocks, hitting at least a dozen people.

Saipov crashed into a school bus, then exited the truck carrying what police describe as two imitation firearms. Police shot Saipov and took him into custody.

Two witnesses who saw the truck minutes after the attack told The Daily Beast a pink sweater appeared to be tied to the wheel, as if in an attempt to stabilize it.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force has taken over the investigation.