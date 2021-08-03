NYC Will Require Proof of Vax for Most Indoor Activities

New York City will become the first U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining, drinking, nightclubs, gyms, and performances, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

“We’re going to use every tool we’ve got to fight the Delta variant,” de Blasio said in a press conference. “That means more and more vaccinations.”

The rule will be implemented the week of Aug. 16, and inspections will begin shortly after Labor Day. To make it easier for residents, the city plans to create a “Key to NYC Pass” to provide vaccine proof for all three services, with unvaccinated people limited to outdoor venues and restaurants.

People can also use the state’s Excelsior app or show their paper card, but there won’t be an option to simply show a negative COVID test.

“This is a miraculous place, literally, full of wonders, and if you’re vaccinated, all that’s gonna open up to you—you’ll have the key,” de Blasio said. “It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to live a good and full and healthy life.”

De Blasio said the city has had multiple conversations with the business community to implement the mandate. New York City had already implemented a vaccine-or-testing mandate for city workers, with all new city hires required to be vaccinated.

De Blasio has resisted re-implementing an indoor mask mandate, instead opting for an aggressive vaccine-centric approach to beating back the Delta variant.

Throughout the press conference, he brought multiple experts, including former Biden advisers Andy Slavitt and Dr. Celine Gounder, to highlight the risks of the Delta variant and the importance of vaccination.

“COVID is not the flu, but vaccines are how we turn COVID into something like the flu,” Gounder said. “Vaccines are how we reopen businesses and offices. Vaccines are how we get back to work. Vaccines are how we get back to school and vaccines are how we learn to live with COVID.”

The move comes as the federal government and big businesses like Disney and Walmart implement vaccine mandates for their employees, but state and local governments have resisted such measures. At least 11 states have gone so far as to prohibit local governments from having vaccine mandates, while others like Florida have halted efforts to create so-called “vaccine passports.” In Europe, France and Italy have issued mandates similar to New York City’s.

Dr. Irwin Redlener, founding director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, said he “could not be more supportive” of the move.

“The discussion about mandates has really left the arena of doctors and healthcare professionals and it’s now in the crazy world of politics. And politics are driving some of the ignorant steps or bans on mandates,” he told MSNBC.

“It’s just appalling what Governor DeSantis in Florida and [Governor] Abbott in Texas are trying to do. Everybody knows that vaccines are the way out of this horrible deadly morass that we’re in. And to stand in the way of mandating vaccines is nuts and it’s dangerous.”