NYC’s Newest Cocktail Trend Is All Thanks to Weight Loss Drugs

In recent years, millions of U.S. adults have resorted to taking GLP-1 jabs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro to reduce their jean sizes. And, it turns out—the size of their cocktails. With semaglutides being proven to decrease a person’s tolerance in food and alcohol, bars across New York City are drawing inspiration from the past and re-introducing smaller servings, according to The New York Post, to best cater to patrons whose appetites are no longer suited to larger portions of alcohol. Drinkers can now indulge in these downsized delights—known as “teeny ‘tinis”—at some of the city’s cult favorite cocktail joints. “There’s a trend toward moderation,” Jason Hedges, beverage director at LT Hospitality, told the Post of young people’s drinking habits, and their amplified focus on health, wellness and weight loss. “People ask for the mini martini, because they are trying to take it easy,” said mixologist José María Dondé of scaled-back bar orders, adding there’s often a twist, and not just of lemon: “But in the end, they end up drinking four of them—which is like two full-sized ones.”

