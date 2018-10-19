NYPD Arrests First Proud Boy for Manhattan Fight With Antifa

The New York Police Department announced the first arrest of a member of the Proud Boys on Thursday night for his role in a violent brawl on the streets of Manhattan with a group of antifascist protesters last week.

Geoffrey Young, 38, of New City, New York was arrested around 7 p.m. on charges of riot and attempted assault. He was among 12 people the NYPD wanted in connection with a fight between the two groups following a speech by Proud Boys leader Gavin McInnes at the Metropolitan Republican Club in Manhattan.

The Proud Boys are a violent, ultra-nationalist group that has been deemed a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The invitation drew ire from the groups on the left, and the club was vandalized the night before the McInnes’ speech with suspects spray-painting the anarchist symbol on doors, breaking windows and leaving behind leaflets that condemned the event. In response, police stationed a 50-person detail of uniformed officers outside the event in an effort to keep the two sides at bay.

The violence took place minutes after officers escorted McInnes and about 60 members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing groups out of the club on Park Avenue and East 84th Street, working to keep them separate from roughly 80 protestors who had gathered outside in opposition to the event.

According to police, the two sides clashed in the middle of block on East 82nd Street when members of the Proud Boys broke away from the escort to fight with six members of antifa, who had circled the block.

Surveillance footage from a nearby building, released by the NYPD, shows protesters hurling a bottle and throwing punches at Proud Boys, who charged at them. The footage along with videos taken by photojournalists Sandi Bachom and Shay Horse show the two sides clashing as antifa members are overcome by the group of Proud Boys, who punch and kick a pair of protesters who lay on the ground.

Police arrested three people from another confrontation outside the club, but did not formally announce an investigation into the other brawl until Saturday.

Young, who was apprehended at his home, appeared in a Proud Boys Magazine-produced video called “A conversation on the road to Islamberg” where he said terrorists have the correct interpretation of the Koran. He also predicted European countries would become Islamic and “it’s going to be something like WWII times ten.”

— With additional reporting by Arun Gupta