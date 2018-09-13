The kingpin behind the latest corruption scandal to roil the New York Police Department is a former detective who allegedly used his Vice Squad know-how and friendships with active officers to run a prostitution and gambling ring that took three years to bust.

In announcing charges on Thursday, prosecutors said that accused cop-turned-criminal Ludwig Paz, 51, knew from his training that undercover detectives were not allowed to expose their genitals during interactions with prostitutes during investigations.

So Paz devised a detailed screening process that required new brothel clients to undress and allow themselves to be fondled, proving they weren’t law enforcement, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said.

“ Am I angry? Of course I am angry. ” — NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill

Paz allegedly relied on his contacts within the NYPD, enlisting the help of at least seven officers who helped with daily duties that included providing protection and confidential police information that would help him avoid raids.

“Am I angry? Of course I am angry,” said Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Thursday, noting that the scandal was not department wide problem but instead the work of a small group that “tarnished” the good work of tens of thousands of others in the department.

Paz, the seven officers and roughly three dozen people outside the NYPD were charged Wednesday as part of the operation, which came to light in April 2015 after a whistleblower officer went to the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau. Two other officers who face departmental charges have been stripped of their badges and guns and placed on desk duty and police believe there may be others involved who face internal charges.

The investigation involved hundreds of hours of police work, undercover investigators, physical surveillance and court-ordered electronic surveillance to determine the structure and scope of Paz’s operation, authorities said.

Paz became friends with the other defendants while he was a cop, officials said.

“If a book was ever written about this case,” said Joseph Reznick, the head of the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, “I would probably name it loyalty or disloyalty versus friendship, because that’s what it came down to: friendship with a retired member of the service, maintaining the friendship with active members of the service."

Paz, who retired in 2010 after 20 years of service with a full pension, controlled a ring of brothels in Queens, Brooklyn and Long Island, authorities said. Working with his wife, Arelis Peralta, he also set up a number of gambling rooms in businesses, including beauty salons, in Queens and Brooklyn, they said

The probe revealed that the prostitution ring collected more than $2 million between August 2016 and September 2017 and that the brothels used online ads to attract customers, who paid $40 for 15 minutes to $160 for a full hour of sex.

Those allegedly helping Paz include Brooklyn South Vice Det. Rene Samaniego, 43, who is accused of helping the retired detective in both the prostitution and the gambling rings; Sgt. Carlos Cruz, 41, and Detective Giovanny Rojas Acosta, 40, who are accused of giving Paz information on law enforcement activities related to prostitution. The three are all charged with enterprise corruption.

Additionally, Sgt. Cliff Nieves, 37, and his brother Sgt. Steven Nieves, 32, were charged with promoting prostitution after they allegedly operated a brothel for a one-night bachelor party Police Officer Giancarlo Raspanti has been charged with giving Paz confidential police information in exchange for discounted sex at a brothel, while Police Officer Louis Failla is accused of helping Paz after a brothel was raided.