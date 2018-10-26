Bomb Count Grows to 12 as Cory Booker and James Clapper Are Targeted

Authorities in Florida arrested a man outside Miami Friday in connection with sending at least a dozen bombs around to prominent players in Democratic Party politics, a senior law enforcment official told The Daily Beast.

Authorities had been tracking the man's movements via cell phone and moved in to make the arrest around 11 a.m., the official said. It was not clear if the man was the lone suspect and what led authorities to arrest him.

The arrest comes hours after two new packages containing pipe bombs were recovered Friday morning—including one that was addressed to Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey—bringing the total number that have surfaced around the country this week to 10, as the hunt for who is behind the serial bombings reached high alert.

In New York, the NYPD bomb squad responded around 8:30 a.m. to a United State Postal Service mail sorting facility on West 52nd Street in Midtown Manhattan and determined a suspicious package is “the same as previous incidents,” a senior law enforcement official told The Daily Beast, adding that an x-ray of the package at the site confirmed there is a pipe bomb inside

That package was addressed to former Obama administration Director of National Intelligence James Clapper at CNN, the official said. Clapper commented live on CNN early Friday, saying: “I’m not surprised. This is not going to silence the administration’s critics.”

As authorities were responding in New York, ABC News reported that a second package was found at or near Opa-locka, Florida. One senior law enforcement official told The Daily Beast that package was addressed to Booker. Booker’s office declined comment on Friday.

Authorities confirmed that the two packages are similar to others that have surfaced in New York, Maryland, Los Angeles, Florida and Delaware, bringing the total to 12, with authorities warning more could surface as they feverishly work to identify clues that will lead them to a suspect.

Employees working at the post office facility in Manhattan discovered the suspicious package in its system and alerted authorities. The package closely “resembles others sent across the country in recent days” including one that arrived at CNN headquarters on Wednesday and another recovered from Tribeca Productions, a second senior law enforcement official said.

New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill confirmed via Twitter that the package “closely resembles others sent across the nation this week.”

The package has been removed from the mail facility to NYPD facility in the Bronx where bomb squad can render it safe and send it to FBI lab in Virginia where it will undergo vigorous testing, officials said.

The ten bombs sent earlier this week were addressed to billionaire George Soros, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan, U.S. Sen. Maxine Waters, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and actor Robert de Niro.

“I thank God no one’s been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us,” De Niro, who has been an outspoken critic of President Trump, said in a statement to The Daily Beast on Friday.

“There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People MUST vote!”

Meanwhile, Waters told Blavity in a video interview that the bomb scares won’t keep her from doing her job.

“We have to keep to doing what we’re doing in order to make this country right. That's what I intend to do, and as the young people say, ‘I ain’t scared,’” she said. “We must not be intimidated to the point that we stop advocating and protesting for justice.”

Amidst the chaos and fear, President Trump sent a tweet lamenting his drop in Twitter followers and then wrote, “Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this ‘bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows—news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!”

It was unclear whether the president’s use of scare quotes was meant to call into question the veracity of the bombs.

Just hours earlier, Trump sent a 3:14 a.m. tweet attacking CNN’s coverage of the serial pipe bombs.

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!’” he wrote.