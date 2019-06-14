NYPD Officer Dies of Suicide, the Third Self-Inflicted Death in Less Than Two Weeks

A third New York Police Department officer died of an apparent suicide on Friday just days after two other members of the force took their own lives, prompting the police commissioner to warn of a “mental health crisis” in the ranks.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was described as a domestic violence officer with six years on the force. He was found just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the 121st Precinct on Staten Island, one official said.

The 29-year-old officer was getting ready to start his 4 p.m. to midnight shift when he turned his service weapon on himself, one official told The Daily Beast. It will be up to the city medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.

The officer’s death comes after two veteran NYPD officers died by suicide over a two-day period last week. The NYPD has been holding meetings across the department about “what additional measures can be taken on behalf of officers and their meant health, and to dissolve the stigma that getting help will adversely affect your career,” the official said.

NYPD Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said in a statement after the latest death: “In less than 10 days’ time, the NYPD has lost three of its own to suicide: a respected chief, an experienced detective, and—today about 3:50 p.m. outside the Staten Island precinct at which he worked—a promising, 29-year-old police officer with six years on the job. This is a mental-health crisis. And we—the NYPD and the law enforcement profession as a whole—absolutely must take action. This cannot be allowed to continue.” Just last week, O’Neill had sent out a letter to 55,000 department employees calling for an open discussion on mental health.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also released a statement in the wake of Friday’s death. “ I want every member of the NYPD to know: your city is here for you. You are not alone. Help is here. Reach out,” he said.