This O-Cedar Mop Is My Reusable Replacement for a Swiffer

COVID-19 and the subsequent stay-at-home order coincided with my baby being able to sit up, then crawl. While I have always been someone who likes her surfaces clean—from counters to walls to floors—having a global pandemic and a human dust buster under foot made me even more aware of the grime New York (and then, a few months later, Vermont) brings into my home. I always appreciated the ease of Swiffer-like products and as a new mother working from home, without childcare available and with two dogs, it seemed like the go-to for keeping my floors clean and baby safe. However, my environmentally-conscious self gave up on all disposable cleaning methods in 2018. This led to a long rabbit hole search for an easy way to clean my home, but doing so with a green mindset.

This is how I found the O Cedar line of mops. I started with the Pro Mist, as it served the purpose of disposable mops but it had two key aspects that I loved. First, the cleaning micro fiber pads are washable and secondly, it allows you to choose (or make) your own cleaning solution with a refillable compartment.

The Pro Mist has been a life saver and mind relaxer over the last four months. It cleans exceedingly well. It gets into tight spaces, picks up dog hair, and my homemade cleaning solution gives me peace of mind with my baby periodically eating off the floor. The reusable cleaning pads are super durable, staying put with Velcro. The fact that they are two sided is another plus for the eco-conscious, as I get twice as much use. When one is dirty, I toss it in with my other cleaning rags or even my whites.

It is hard enough to keep your house clean, regardless of a pandemic or a baby, and even hard to clean your home in an eco-friendly manner. Possibly the only thing that got easier for me during this time has been keeping my floors clean and doing so in a way that is better for the planet.

