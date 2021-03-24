Oath Keepers’ Best New Hope Is a Lawyer Who Cites ‘Lord of the Rings’

The Oath Keepers militia has seen better days. Members of the far-right group’s leadership are facing conspiracy charges for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Prosecutors are reportedly considering rare sedition charges against those members, and Oath Keepers’ fundraising efforts have stalled after companies like Amazon banned the group from their charity programs.

But they have one great, shining hope: a crowd-funding effort spearheaded by a lawyer who recently tried to dissolve Congress and reinstall Donald Trump using a lawsuit that cited politics from Lord of the Rings, the fantasy trilogy about elves.

Kellye SoRelle is a failed Texas House candidate and member of the group Lawyers for Trump. After Trump’s re-election loss, she joined a lawsuit that sought to keep him in office, in part by likening the ex-president to a king from the Lord of the Rings’ fictional kingdom of Gondor. Now that a judge has dismissed the elf lawsuit, SoRelle is taking up the Oath Keepers’ defense, raising money for them on a “Christian crowdfunding” website.