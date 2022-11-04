‘I’m Good To Go’: Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Takes the Stand in Capitol Riot Trial

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, took the stand in his own defense on Friday in the most significant trial yet over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I’m good to go,” Rhodes said in D.C. federal court, before launching into his personal history and his decision to start the far right militia group.

His decision to testify comes after prosecutors spent weeks arguing that Rhodes and his fellow Oath Keepers spent months planning “an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy” in a vain attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Rhodes and four other members have pleaded not guilty to seditious conspiracy, a rare, Civil War-era charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“Their goal was to stop by whatever means necessary the lawful transfer of presidential power, including by taking up arms against the United States government,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said during opening statements. “They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help; they went to attack.”

Prosecutors allege that the plan to disrupt democracy began just days after Biden was declared the victor of the 2020 presidential election. For months, Oath Keepers allegedly trained, discussed the need to go to war, and even stockpiled weapons that would be held outside of the D.C. area on Jan. 6 in case Trump involved the Insurrection Act.

On Friday, Rhodes confirmed that he was unhappy with the election and believed that it was “unconstitutional.”

“That made it invalid,” he added. “And you really can’t have a winner of an unconstitutional election.”

Defense attorneys for the five individuals insist that the group committed no crime at the Capitol—and that Rhodes did not even enter the building. Standing trial with Rhodes are Kelly Meggs, a leader of the Florida Oath Keepers chapter; Thomas Caldwell, a retired Navy intelligence officer; member Kenneth Harrelson; and Jessica Watkins, who led an Ohio militia group.

Federal authorities have described the Oath Keepers group as “a large but loosely organized collection of [the] militia who believe that the federal government has been co-opted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights” and who heavily recruit former military, law enforcement, and first responders.

Rhodes on Friday gave jurors several reasons why he founded the the Oath Keepers—ranging from his anger over the George W. Bush era to helping veterans learn they do not have to blindly obey the constitution.

“I wanted to make sure they knew where the lines were and their duty to say no,” he said.