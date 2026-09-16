FIRST DOG Heartbroken Obama Reveals Family Dog Sunny Has Died at 14 She became a star of the White House press pool. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The Obamas’ family dog has died at 14.

Portuguese water dog Sunny became a regular feature during the second term of the Obama administration, from 2012 to 2016, often appearing in White House photos with the first family and even earning her own Wikipedia page.

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Former President Barack Obama posted a love letter to the former first dog of the United States on Wednesday, announcing that “yesterday, we lost a cherished member of our family.”

Sunny and Bo board Air Force One. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“We got Sunny at the start of our second term in the White House, and all of us—including our first dog, Bo—immediately fell in love.”

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The family had Bo from 2009 until his death from Cancer in 2021.

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“We also had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature. Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds and anything else that moved,” the 44th president added.

Sunny became a regular muse for White House photographers. Jason Reed/Reuters

“And whereas the way to Bo’s heart usually involved a treat, Sunny was more interested in having us run around with her, roll on the floor with her, or have her belly rubbed for as long as we were willing.

“She loved the girls, even if they were pestering her when she was napping. She loved our team, and would often follow them around, helping them on the job. She was fiercely protective of Bo, who she rightly sensed wasn’t always as alert and attentive as she was.

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“She had her eccentricities: other than Bo, she preferred people to dogs; she was a loud and sloppy drinker; and despite being a Portuguese Water Dog, she hated getting wet.

“But as far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side – always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days.

Sunny with Michelle Obama. Gary Cameron/REUTERS

“We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s okay.”

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