RAMPING UP Obama Takes On MAGA in Must-Win Senate Race The appearance is the latest sign that Obama is moving beyond the occasional endorsement and back into the campaign arena. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Barack Obama is ramping up pressure against Donald Trump in the final stretch of the midterm campaign as GOP fears escalate over the prospect of a “blue wave” in November.

The former president will campaign in Michigan on Oct. 24 alongside Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson, putting him on the ground in the key battleground just as the state’s early in-person voting begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul El-Sayed will face Republican nominee Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race in November. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/Reuters

The appearance will be the latest sign that Obama is moving beyond the occasional endorsement and back into the campaign arena.

As the Daily Beast previously reported, the Democrat stalwart, 65, is set to headline a Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser this week, and he has already begun recording campaign ads for Democratic candidates.

Obama is preparing to hit the campaign trail with Democrats ahead of the midterms. Pool/Getty Images

Now he’s increasingly taking the show on the road, coinciding with Trump’s own barnstorming blitz before Election Day on Nov. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Michigan appearance will be particularly notable for El-Sayed, the progressive firebrand who emerged from a bruising Democratic primary and now faces Republican Mike Rogers in a Senate race that could help determine control of Congress.

El-Sayed is facing off against Mike Rogers, who has Trump’s “complete and total” endorsement. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“It is my honor and privilege to announce that President @BarackObama is joining us on the trail in Detroit on Saturday, October 24,” El-Sayed wrote on social media. “Get. Ready.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

But El-Sayed has emerged as a deeply polarizing figure, both for MAGA world—and his own party.

Play Video

Trump and his allies often label him a “communist,” a “hater” of Israel, and attack his ties to controversial far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

Backed by figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, El-Sayed’s platforms—including Medicare for All, wealth taxes, and calls to abolish ICE—have also drawn fierce resistance from Republicans and sparked anxiety among centrist Democrats.

El-Sayed is backed by AOC and Bernie Sanders. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former Vice President Kamala Harris returned to Michigan to campaign with El-Sayed last month, using a roundtable on Black maternal health to frame November’s contest against Rogers as a fight over women’s access to healthcare.

Obama’s return, meanwhile, comes as the GOP’s own campaign strategy increasingly revolves around damage control.

Trump is planning an aggressive final-month blitz across 17 states and dozens of events, while Republican candidates in several competitive races have sought to distance themselves from the president.

The president’s tour began in Texas last week, where embattled Senate candidate Ken Paxton is locked in a surprisingly tight race against Democrat James Talarico.

Trump also visited Alabama and Ohio over the weekend, and will head to Nebraska—a state that he won by nearly 20 points in 2024—on Monday.

The president is also offering what critics describe as “bribes for votes,” promising a $5,000 dividend to every adult in America—provided Republicans win both the Senate and the House.

Play Video

In another contentious move, the 80-year-old also authorized the creation of $20 million worth of taxpayer-funded ads praising him and his presidency, which have run on ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MS NOW, Fox News, and Newsmax as the race heats up.

Polls suggested the GOP could lose control of the House in the midterms, due to backlash to Trump’s disastrous policies, his handling of the economy, and his war with Iran.

Losing control of Congress would inevitably stall Trump’s agenda and expose him and his allies to countless congressional investigations.

Trump rambled for about two minutes about aspirin to a crowd at a high school gym in Ohio. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“Just get out and vote,” Trump begged voters at his Ohio rally on Saturday.

“If you do that, we’re going to win, and we’re going to win big. And we’re going to shove it up their a--.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register