‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gets a Delayed Premiere (Boo!), but You’ll Get Two Episodes at Once (Yay!)

May the 27th be with you. Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Disney+ series following Ewan McGregor’s Jedi master, has pushed its release date—slightly. Now, instead of debuting on May 25—the 45th anniversary of Star Wars’ initial release—Obi-Wan will premiere on the 45th anniversary plus two days.

McGregor announced the news himself via the Disney+ Twitter account (not a hologram, surprisingly). “Hello Star Wars fans!” McGregor says in the clip. “Thank you all for your incredible support in response to Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Then, he breaks the bad news—a two-day delay—but that also means there’s good news, too. Even though Obi-Wan Kenobi will be on Disney+ later than expected, the streamer will debut two episodes at once.

Disney+ has gone back and forth between its release schedule strategy, pivoting to different days of the week for its popular Marvel and Star Wars series. The streamer’s first big Star Wars saga, The Mandalorian, debuted new episodes on Fridays, followed by Marvel’s WandaVision, another Friday release. By the time Loki began releasing last summer, Disney+ had resorted to a Wednesday premiere instead.

The streamer has also tinkered with the episode drop count: WandaVision dropped two episodes with its debut, but Obi-Wan Kenobi will be the first Star Wars series to follow suit. Now, as Star Wars eyes Friday releases, Disney+ has cleared up its Wednesday schedule to make room for the MCU series Ms. Marvel, which begins streaming on June 8.

McGregor returns to play the role he began 23 years ago in the Star Wars prequels, originated by Alec Guinness in the original saga. Also returning for the Disney+ series are Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, respectively. The rest of the cast includes Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will launch its first two episodes on Disney+ on May 27 (the same premiere date as Stranger Things Season 4), with new episodes dropping every Friday after that.