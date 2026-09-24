’90s ‘Home Improvement’ Heartthrob Arrested in Los Angeles

Home Improvement star Jonathan Taylor Thomashas been arrested after cops say he resisted an officer in Southern California.
Thomas, 45, was in the passenger seat of a car that was pulled over around 12:30 a.m. Monday in Westlake Village. He proceeded to get out of the vehicle after cops ordered him to stay inside, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has told multiple outlets.
Thomas, 45, was drunk and uncooperative with law enforcement, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. He was reportedly booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, then released.
Police told People that Thomas failed to follow orders and obstructed them, so he was detained for obstruction, and he was arrested for being drunk in public. Police also arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to NBC Los Angeles.
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The former child star played Randy Taylor on Home Improvement and also voiced young Simba in Disney’s 1994 The Lion King.
Thomas has not been spotted much since he stepped away from Hollywood after becoming one of the biggest child stars of the 1990s. In addition to his Lion King and Home Improvement roles, he appeared in Man of the House (1995), Tom and Huck (1995), and The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996).
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