We always knew Abbott Elementary was coming to this. We just didn’t know how miraculous the moment would be.

This week on the sitcom, the teachers are sent to the Philadelphia Educational Conference for the Southeast Area—aka the PECSAs, a fictionalized conference for educators with a celebration at a local hotel. Though the show is consistently stellar, Abbott Elementary is at its very best when the characters are sent to second locations. Remember the Parent Trap-themed episode? Or the one where Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) dance together at the club?

The new episode is in line with these past greats. At the beginning of the episode, Gregory cuts things off with girlfriend Amber (Naté Jones) ahead of their planned romantic getaway, opting to head to the PECSAs instead. Now, let’s imagine where this could go: There’s only one bed left at the Holiday Inn South Philly, and Gregory has to share it with Janine… I’m kidding.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Abbott Elementary, “Teacher Conference.”)

Yes, after weeks of hemming and hawing about their feelings for one another, in this week’s episode, Gregory and Janine finally share their first kiss. It’s like we’re all having our first kisses again, collectively, sharing that blissful moment of awkwardness together, isn’t it? Maybe not. But watching these two finally admit there’s something between them is great, until…

They pretend it was an accident. Are you kidding me? They give each other finger guns and back away from the situation. Having one too many “Sex Ed on the Beach” cocktails at the PECSAs is an accident. Janine literally tugging on Gregory’s lanyard is not an accident. Them making out for a solid minute is no accident. This kiss is not an accident. Still, the couple believing this lie makes the romantic tension even better.

Abbott Elementary fans were overjoyed—that might be an understatement—by the kiss, racing to Twitter to share clips from the glorious moment. “IT HAPPENED,” one user shared, celebrating the milestone. “IT FINALLY HAPPENED.”

The question now, though, is: What happens next? Sure, they’ve kissed. But both are denying there’s any chemistry lingering between them. The relationship can’t move forward. The sexual tension has been cut, but it’s not as if the slow burn has reached a full-on blaze. No, we’re still dealing with a tiny lighter flame that’s only been escalated to a miniature campfire—and audiences are hungry for an inferno.

We’re going to need more kindling, first, though. As any fan of good sitcom romances should know, these things take time! Nick and Jess didn’t settle in as a couple the first time on New Girl. Jim and Pam took ages to confess their feelings for each other on The Office. And, likewise, just because Janine and Gregory shared one smooch on Abbott doesn’t mean they’re about to move in together.

These next few episodes, all leading up to the Season 2 finale, are going to be intense. We’re in for a roller coaster of emotions between Janine and Gregory, who are both too awkward to admit any feelings for one another. And you know what? It’s going to be so romantic, so cringeworthy, and, hopefully, one of the best slow burns TV has ever seen.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays on ABC at 9/10c, and is available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.