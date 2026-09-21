REACHER REJECTED MAGA’s Most-Hated Action Star Drops New Trump Bombshell Alan Ritchson hinted that Trump’s return to the White House killed plans to adapt his favorite Jack Reacher novel. Amazon

Reacher star Alan Ritchson appears to be blaming President Donald Trump for the cancellation of the planned Amazon adaptation of Lee Child’s 1998 thriller Die Trying.

Ritchson, 43, took a thinly veiled swipe at the president on Threads after fans expressed disappointment that the second book in the Jack Reacher series would not be adapted.

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“My favorite book,” Ritchson wrote. “Fun fact: I had it approved until someone got reelected.”

Ritchson has implied that Trump should "go to jail" for his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder and executive chairman of Amazon, has repeatedly courted Trump, both via Amazon and the Washington Post, which, since he took ownership, has steered to a more MAGA-friendly position.

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Amazon paid $40 million for the distribution rights for the Melania documentary, which became a box office flop, making just over $16 million. Bezos also donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund.

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In Die Trying, Reacher and a politician’s daughter are kidnapped by a radical militia that plans to hold her hostage as part of a bid to secede from the United States.

The action star has become one of Trump’s most vocal critics, even as Reacher has attracted a large conservative audience.

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in July, Ritchson—again without using Trump’s name—implied he should “go to jail” for his friendship with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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“That b---h has the keys to the nuclear codes,” Ritchson said. “He’s like all up into 13-year-olds. Like, dude, what? Go to jail.”

MAGA fans first got riled up over the actor’s political views when a 2020 photo of him wearing a shirt that said “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” resurfaced.

“That was a tragic case,” he went on to tell The Hollywood Reporter.

White House spokesperson David Ingle previously told the Daily Beast: “Alan Ritchson is a talentless hack who clearly suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Ritchson took a thinly veild swipe at Trump when fans questioned why his favorite Jack Reacher book wasn't being adapted. Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

The upcoming season of Reacher adapts Make Me, the 12th book in Child’s series, which follows Reacher on a journey to help a private investigator search for her missing partner.

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