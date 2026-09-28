STILL WINNING MAGA’s Most-Hated Action Star Scores Huge Win for Hit Series Alan Ritchson’s “Reacher” isn’t losing any steam despite backlash from Trump’s supporters.

Amazon has renewed its hit series Reacher, starring MAGA’s least favorite action star, Alan Ritchson, for a sixth season.

The news comes just after the Season 4 finale streamed. Amazon’s Prime Video announced the early renewal of Season 5 in May before the fourth season debuted, noting that its third season “reached 54.6 million viewers globally on Prime Video in its first 19 days.”

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Season 4 of "Reacher" ended on Wednesday, September 16. Amazon

Amazon MGM Studios head Peter Friedlander told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “Together with our partners at Paramount Television Studios, we couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey. Reacher is a truly iconic series, and we’re thrilled to be on the ride with this extraordinary cast and crew for season six.”

“Alan Ritchson is Jack Reacher—he’s delivered a performance that has captivated audiences around the world,” he added.

Season 5 is expected to premiere in late 2027. Jessica Kourkounis/Jessica Kourkounis/Prime

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Outside the series, Ritchson has become known for his outspoken criticism of Donald Trump, which has irked MAGA—some of whom have sworn to boycott the series. Despite their anger online, the show has only grown in popularity, and Ritchson has doubled down on his brutal takes on the president, pro-Trump Christians, and police officers. Ritchson has also continued to speak out despite Amazon billionaire founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos’ courting of Trump and his wife.

Ritchson revealed earlier this month that a storyline involving fighting off a white supremacist militia, based on Reacher author Lee Child’s book, Die Trying, was not adapted into the TV series because of Trump. “My favorite book,” Ritchson wrote in a post to Threads. “Fun fact: I had it approved until someone got reelected.”

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On the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast in July, Ritchson delivered his most searing takedown of Trump to date, telling the host, “That b---h has the keys to the nuclear codes… He’s like all up into 13-year-olds. Like, dude, what? Go to jail.”

"Reacher" is one of Prime Video's most-watched and longest-running original series. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Told to “let go” of his anger at Trump by Armchair Expert podcaster Shepard later that month, Ritchson declined. “I can let go of the resentment, and then what does that do for the world? It allows these predatory f---ers to just continue,” he raged. “Look at the politics that we deal with right now. The White House is in ruins—a f---ing UFC cage on the Lawn. And you just do it. You just f---ing do it and nobody says anything and no consequences!”

Those comments followed his 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which he said, “Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal.”

Still, Prime Video said in a press release, “We’re excited to move forward” and to “build on this incredible momentum.”

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