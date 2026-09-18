FAREWELL Award-Winning ’90s Pop Star Duncan Sheik Dies at 56 The Tony Award-winning artist was hospitalized earlier this week. Rob Loud/Rob Loud/Getty Images

Pop musician Duncan Sheik died at age 56. The artist and Tony Award-winning composer of Spring Awakening died of cardiac arrest in Manhattan on September 17.

His mother, Suzanne Sheik, confirmed Sheik’s death, noting the cause as cardiac arrest.

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He was hospitalized earlier this week, allegedly in “critical but stable condition,” according to a statement from his representatives posted on social media.

Sheik’s representatives announced his death on Instagram, writing, “The world has lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater. From his Grammy-nominated hit ‘Barely Breathing’ to his groundbreaking, Tony and Grammy Award-winning work on Spring Awakening, Duncan’s artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.”

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“Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him,” the statement reads, adding, “His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

They confirmed that Sheik died surrounded by his loved ones.

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The singer’s 1996 debut, “Barely Breathing,” propelled him to musical fame, earning him a Grammy nomination, a Billboard Music Award, and a BMI Pop Award. It remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 55 weeks. Rolling Stone described Sheik’s first eponymous album as a “defiant debut—beautiful and benevolent of spirit.”

Sheik revealed in 1998 that the song was about pursuing a woman who was in a relationship. “I seem to find myself in these romantic torture chambers,” he told InStyle. “Certainly your art is often driven by your suffering, so I guess in some sense I do look for it because it inspires me in a strange way.”

John Gallagher Jr., Jonathan Groff, and Lea Michele starred in the original Broadway production of “Spring Awakening.” Courtesy of HBO

In the 2000s, the singer and Brown University graduate turned to composing, telling NPR he was “ready to try something new and different.” He confessed to New York Magazine that his career pivoted after he went “from selling 700,000 records to selling 100,000.”

“It sucked,” he said. “So in a way, Spring Awakening has been a big relief.”

Sheik wrote the music for Spring Awakening with his friend and frequent collaborator Steven Sater in 2006, winning the Tony Award for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations. In 2008, they won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2012, he began working on a feature-film adaptation of the work, which has not yet been released.

Duncan Sheik poses at the opening night of Pete Townshend's "Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet" at New York City Center on November 14, 2025 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The New Jersey native worked on a slew of acclaimed theater projects, including the stage adaptation of The Secret Life of Bees. Sheik wrote the music and lyrics for the stage adaptation of American Psycho, which debuted in London and was later staged on Broadway in 2016.

News of his death comes as his latest musical, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, is set to open Off-Broadway later this month. The musical’s official Instagram account paid tribute to Sheik, highlighting his “extraordinary artistry, generosity, and spirit.”

The artist had not disclosed any major health issues. In 2011, he canceled tour dates when he sought treatment for alcohol abuse.

His last music release was the album Claptrap in 2022.

Sheik was a devoted practitioner of Nichiren Buddhism.

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