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EYE ROLL

Ben Affleck Reveals How His Kids Really Feel About J.Lo Divorce

The A-lister said his teenagers like to bring up his terrible track record.

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Ben Affleck’s kids are side-eyeing their dad for trying to offer them dating advice.

The Oscar winner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he recalled the “eyerolls” he gets at the dinner table. Affleck, 54, shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14.

“I give advice or try to talk to them like a parent, as you do… but what I’ve found is that now it’s not only one teenager rolling their eyes,” Affleck told the host. “I’ll kind of launch into something at the dinner table and now I catch them giving each other looks. And I realize I’m the caricature in this story. I see them be like, ‘Dad is saying this and that…’”

Violet Affleck, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 23: Violet Affleck, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen leaving their hotel on July 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Pierre Suu/GC Images

The pushback intensifies when he tries to discuss romance in particular, he shared. “My kids were talking at dinner, and they’ll talk about their friends and the drama and their relationships—and I have some lived experience, I think, that’s worth sharing… some lessons,” he added.

Jennifer Lopez said that her split with Ben Affleck was "difficult."

Lopez and Affleck were married for two years before they divorced in 2024.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Despite his insistence that he knows a thing or two, his kids aren’t hearing it: “I said, ‘You know, well, the thing about that relationship there with that person…’ The 17-year-old just turns to me and goes, ‘Oh, like you’re the expert on relationships.’”

galleries/2010/01/05/secret-celebrity-weddings/secret-celeb-weddings---affleck-and-garner_codfsx

Garner and Affleck share three kids.

George Pimentel / WireImage

Affleck married Garner in 2005, and their split was finalized in 2018. He reunited with his ex, Jennifer Lopez, after their 2002 engagement; they married in 2022 and divorced two years later.

Relationship history aside, the actor said he thought he would be successful as the “cool dad,” at least until he was disappointed. “I couldn’t imagine I wouldn’t be the cool dad,” he said.

Still, he insists he will keep trying to give his kids his two cents: “These are the kinds of things we give to our children,” he quipped.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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