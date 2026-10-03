HOSTILE TAKEOVER Bill Maher, 70, Fires Off Message to Trumpy New Bosses He also had words for Donald Trump, who feuded with him on Truth Social this week. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Bill Maher has a warning for his new Skydance bosses ahead of the $111 billion Paramount-Warner Bros. merger.

“Paramount now owns Warner Discovery, which owns HBO, which owns my a--,” the 70-year-old comedian said during Friday’s monologue on Real Time with Bill Maher. “Whoever owns me now, don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me.”

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“Did you see what he said about me this weekend? He said my ratings are so low, ‘It’s just sad,’” he added.

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A federal judge cleared the way for the merger last week after approving a settlement between Paramount and a group of state attorneys general that sued to block the controversial deal.

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The deal is expected to close Tuesday.

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On Friday, Trump-friendly Paramount CEO David Ellison said the combined company will be called “Skydance” after his own media and entertainment company.

Former Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz will co-head the combined media conglomerate with Ellison.

Maher also took a jab at Trump, addressing him directly in the monologue.

“You know what, Mr. President? Your insults don’t bother me,” he said.

“Make up whatever s--- you want about me, just don’t mention I went to Cornell,” Maher added, referencing the ongoing inquiry into gang rape allegations at Cornell University.

Maher has been a frequent target of the president's wrath. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Earlier this week, Maher drew Trump’s ire in an 8 a.m. Truth Social rant.

“Bill Maher’s ratings are so low that it’s hard to believe his show can continue,” the president wrote. “In many ways it’s SAD because, in actuality, I like him. Republicans should stop using him as a sounding board, however. It makes them look sooo weak and foolish!”

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