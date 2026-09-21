Cindy Crawford’s Only Son Presley Gerber Dies at 27

Supermodel Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, has died at 27.
Gerber died on Sunday at a rehab facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by People.
A representative for his mother, businessman father Rande Gerber, and model and actress sister Kaia Gerber told TMZ, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”
A cause of death has not been announced. An autopsy has yet to be completed, TMZ reported.
Gerber was signed by IMG Models when he was just 15, and appeared in a Calvin Klein campaign as well as modeling for Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino.
He appeared on the Studio 22 podcast in May 2023 to discuss growing up in the modeling industry with his famous mother.
He also opened up about some of his personal battles. “Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” Gerber said.
He added, “I learned from other people’s mistakes. Well, I tried to. I like to make them myself, and then learn the hard way because then it sticks.”
During the interview, Gerber said he wanted to use his platform to help others, including posting “Mental Health Mondays” videos on his Instagram account.
“Whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body... I mean, it could be anything, and there’s no judgment... I’ve seen a lot of stuff, and I’ve learned a lot of things, and what I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”
Presley was charged with a DUI in December 2019, when he was 19. He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI program, as well as doing two days of community service.
His sister Kaia, 25, who also started her career as a model, has a starring role in this year’s FX drama The Shards.
She spoke to Vogue last month about what the magazine called her brother’s “decade-long struggle with drug addiction.”
“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” Kaia said. “I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”
She added that her brother’s transparency about his problems was refreshing.
“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything–and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world,” she said. “And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”