Cindy Crawford’s Son’s Suspected Cause of Death at 27 Revealed

Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber suffered a fatal overdose, according to a new report from TMZ.

Gerber is the only son of Crawford and Rande Gerber. Gerber, who was living at a rehab facility at the time of his death, has been open about his struggles with addiction. He was living in a separate house on the rehab’s grounds before he died.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford poses with her daughter Kaia Gerber, and son Presley Gerber in 2015. Anthony Kwan/Getty

Gerber was one of two kids Crawford shares with her husband, Rande Gerber. He is survived by his parents and sister, Kaia Gerber, 25, who currently stars in Ryan Murphy’s FX series The Shards.

Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber both became models, following in their mother's footsteps. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The site reported that the family has been informed. Crawford has not made a public statement about Presley’s death. A representative told TMZ, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.” An autopsy has not yet been performed.

Gerber followed in his supermodel mom’s footsteps, signing with IMG Models at 15. He later appeared in a Calvin Klein campaign and modeled for Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino. His sister also modeled before her breakout role in The Shards.

Model Presley Gerber walks at New York Fashion Week in 2018. Ron Adar/WireImage

In 2023, he opened up about his personal battles with mental health and addiction, telling the Studio 22 podcast, “Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do.”

He regularly shared updates on his struggles by posting “Mental Health Mondays” videos on his Instagram account.

Cindy Crawford publicly supported her son during his struggles with addiction and mental health. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Crawford supported her son’s recovery publicly, commenting on one of his Instagram posts in March, “You are a warrior! Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud!”

Rande Gerber added, “I’m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength, and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much.”