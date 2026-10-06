BOO HOO Jordan Klepper Humiliates Insurrectionist for Playing the Victim The MAGA-crazed conspiracy theorist wants her money back.

Daily Show co-host Jordan Klepper has annihilated a Jan. 6 rioter for claiming the government treated her unfairly after she stormed the Capitol in 2021.

While visiting Washington, D.C. for a segment set to air on The Daily Show on Tuesday night, Oct. 6, Klepper interviewed Yvonne St. Cyr, an “angry citizen” waiting for $2,270 from the Trump administration. St. Cyr was part of the angry mob of MAGA conspiracists who stormed the Capitol, and she believes she deserves the payouts as a refund for the restitution she paid before Trump pardoned her.

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Klepper was in disbelief, asking St. Cyr if she had been attacked on Jan. 6. When she said no, he clarified.

“Oh, you were doing the January 6,” he said.

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St. Cyr nodded, and Klepper continued. “And you want money back? First insurrection’s free, right? I think that’s in the Constitution,” he quipped.

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The woman also said she views the rioters as the victims of the insurrection, saying the effects have been “devastating” for her ultra-right-wing community. Many of the pardoned insurrectionists are suing the government for excessive use of police force. They are seeking over $18 million in damages, according to Klepper’s piece.

“We will be compensated,” St. Cyr told Klepper. “We will be vindicated. And you will feel like an a-- for this interview someday.”

In a conversation with Democratic congressman Joe Morelle, who was inside the Capitol during the riot, Klepper assumed an ironic conservative persona. The representative from New York’s 25th District is a co-sponsor of the No Rewards for January 6 Rioters Act.

Congressman Joe Morelle was inside the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riots. YouTube/ The Daily Show

“Congressman, why don’t you want the victims of January 6 to get the money that they deserve?” Klepper asked. He continued, “I don’t know if you understand how devastating this was for so many of them. Some lost their jobs. They felt threatened at work. They were too scared to go into work. Do you have any idea what that feels like?”

Klepper then highlighted the idiosyncrasy of St. Cyr’s claims. She believes the “deep state” is the reason the government knows she was in the Capitol that day. Klepper cut from photographs of rioters back to their interview, where St. Cyr disproved her own theory.

Trump's 2020 election lies reached a climax in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection attempt, as Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“I filmed from a room,” she said. The clip then shows footage of St. Cyr livestreaming the riot from her phone camera. She then added that she only had service once she entered the Capitol, blaming the lack of internet, once again, on the deep state.

“I’m not going to judge you,” Klepper said. “But the only thing worse than being an insurrectionist is being a content creator.”

Klepper and St. Cyr visited the Capitol lawn. YouTube/ The Daily Show

On the Capitol lawn, Klepper had one final question. He and St. Cyr stood on bright, well-kept grass, and Klepper held up a yellow flag with the phrase “Don’t tread on me, Venmo me” written under a snake twisting into a dollar sign. He suggested they breach the Capitol once more for old time’s sake, but she declined, claiming that she had changed.

But moments later, Klepper said, “Let me ask you something. Would you do it all over again?”

“Absolutely,” she responded.

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