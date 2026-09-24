Dark New Details Emerge in Death of Cindy Crawford’s Son

Presley Gerber was found dead near a bed in a room at a luxury rehab facility, TMZ has reported.

The son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber was discovered on Sunday in a bedroom in the Santa Monica recovery home he had checked himself into. Sources told TMZ he wasn’t found on a bed but didn’t disclose exactly where he was.

Gerber had checked himself into Resolutions Living, a nontraditional facility, on Saturday because he had “not been doing well,” a source told Page Six. He was pronounced dead at 9:45 AM on Sunday, just about 12 hours after checking into the home. He reportedly died of cardiac arrest and a possible overdose.

Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at an event in Los Angeles in May. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

TMZ reported that he was under the influence upon checking in. The publication says fentanyl has not been named in the investigation so far.

Gerber struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues for a decade. “He’s always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person,” a source claimed to Page Six. He chose to go to the facility because he “knew he needed help.”

Presley Gerber, model and son of Cindy Crawford, at the Berlin Fashion Week in 2019. picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Image

“He wanted so, so badly to be free of his addictions,” they said.

The model’s heartbreaking death has been mourned by his parents’ close friend George Clooney and ex-girlfriend Lexi Wood. His family, including sister Kaia Gerber, 25, has requested privacy.

Kaia, Crawford, 60, and Rande, 64, have shown support for Gerber publicly in the last few months, praising his resilience and commitment to recovery. “You are a warrior!” Crawford wrote on Instagram. “Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud! 🙏." Gerber responded, “love you mama!!! 💜☮️"

Crawford and her family have appealed for privacy while they grieve. Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters

“I’m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much❤️,” Rande wrote.

Kaia recently told Vogue that her brother’s sobriety journey strengthened their family. “My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything—and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them,” she said.

Gerber’s autopsy has been completed, but an official cause of death is still pending.