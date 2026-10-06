STREAM AWAY Major Award Show Kicked to Streaming After Ratings Disaster This year’s ceremony saw a huge drop in viewers. Mike Blake/REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Television Academy has announced its answer to the Emmys’ steady ratings decline.

The awards show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in 2027, the Academy announced on Tuesday. It will be the first time in the awards program’s 79-year history that it won’t air on television. The move comes after this year’s ceremony, hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, shed almost a million viewers compared with last year’s ratings, the Associated Press reported.

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Mariska Hargitay at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Along with the ratings slump, Hargitay’s first-time turn as Emmys host drew lackluster reviews. The poor viewership was exacerbated by the first Monday Night Football game of the season, airing on ESPN between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

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Last year’s Emmys, which broadcast on CBS, drew around 7.4 million viewers, according to the AP, and ABC drew 6.9 million when the awards show aired on the network in 2024. The lowest-rated ever was the January 2024 Emmys, which just 4.3 million people watched after the Writers’ Strike delayed the event for several months.

Andrew Rannells and Mariska Hargitay during the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The move to streaming marks the Emmys first permanent home after rotating between CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC each year since 1995. This past year, the Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) moved from cable TV to Netflix.

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