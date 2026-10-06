LOST IT! Fallon Finds the ‘Exact Moment’ MAGA Star Killed His Campaign Vivek Ramaswamy’s attempt to create the perfect campaign moment backfired.

Jimmy Fallon is ripping into MAGA candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s most awkward campaign moment.

The late-night host roasted Ohio’s gubernatorial candidate for an embarrassing onstage blip in which he tried to pull off a quintessential political gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, as Ramaswamy, 41, addressed voters in Vandalia, he spotted a 10-year-old kid who he claimed was holding a sign that said, “My dad is deployed—proud military kid for Trump.” Ramaswamy invited the child onstage, hoping to manufacture a campaign moment. “I’m going to pick you up,” he told him.

Ramaswamy waves to supporters at the Vandalia rally. Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

On The Tonight Show, Fallon unpacked the “viral” moment, saying, “At one point during the rally, Ohio governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tried to pick up a 10-year-old boy, and it didn’t go very well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As seen in the footage, Ramaswamy failed to lift the child. “Whoa!” he said. “Big guy!” The crowd gasped in response as the politician nearly dropped him.

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Oh, boy!” quipped Fallon. “It’s fun to have a video of the exact moment you lost your campaign. That’s right.”

“It got worse when Trump was like, ‘Me next! Uppy, uppy!’ And you go, ‘What’s happening?’ ‘Uppy, uppy!’”

The moment came as Ramaswamy was hoping to honor the military. “For the men and women who have served this country and our military, please stay standing. I want to recognize our veterans and those who serve in our military and who defend that country right now,” he said. “Applaud these men and women.”

He paused to see the child’s sign, reading it aloud as the crowd cheered. “I love that!” he laughed, before calling him up onstage.

President Donald Trump and MAGA ally Vivek Ramaswamy at a campaign rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire in Jan. 2024. Brandon Bell/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Political pundits have also called out the disastrous video as a major mistake. Politics writer Nick Field dubbed it the “type of video haunts a candidate forever,” and said, “Terrible decision, terrible execution.” Liberal commentator Majid M. Padellan called the moment “pathetic.”

Ramaswamy finally managed to lift the child up to the mic, who then began a chant of “USA, USA, USA!”

Ramaswamy is competing in a tight race to win over Ohio, which is currently split nearly evenly between the pharmaceutical entrepreneur and Democratic candidate Amy Acton.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register