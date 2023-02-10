‘Fast X’ Trailer Teases ‘End of the Road’ for 23-Year Franchise

Super Bowl Sunday is a time to reunite with the fam, enjoy the game, and eat some snacks—so what better way to celebrate it than with one of the most famous cinematic families of all time? That’s right, the Fast & the Furious franchise is coming back.

In anticipation for its Super Bowl slot this weekend, Universal has unveiled a sneak peek at the trailer for their upcoming Fast X film releasing this May. Dom Toretta (Vin Diesel) soars down Italian roads in this first look at the tenth installment, standing outside of the colosseum, as a new villain promises to get revenge on the leading star.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The Fast X trailer also offers us a look at some partying, including a beach soiree and a family gathering at the beginning of the video. But time and time again, Dom urges his family to stay safe—he’s going to protect them from the evil forces of the world.

“Let’s race!” Dom bellows in the trailer, sending us into an epic brawl of car races, vehicles smashing into each other, explosions, and more tense action sequences. At the very end, Cipher (Charlize Theron) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) go toe-to-toe in the most violent scene in the super-sized, nearly four-minute-long trailer.

Just a few years ago, we got to see John Cena join the franchise as Dom’s master thief brother. He’ll return, alongside Jason Statham. There’s a bevy of new folks joining in as well. Who doesn’t want to be a part of the Toretto family? Hot off her 80 For Brady win, Rita Moreno joins to play the Toretto family grandmother. How sweet! Brie Larson and Jason Momoa are also set for new roles, with the latter playing the big baddie of the movie.

Originally, longtime Fast & Furious creator Justin Lin—who directed F9—was slated to direct the tenth installation. Around a year ago, however, he bowed out of the film for “creative differences,” per Deadline. Instead, Now You See Me’s Louis Leterrier took the job, with Lin serving as a producer.

Fast X premieres in theaters on May 19.