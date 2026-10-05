‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, 63, Breaks Silence on Wife’s Sudden Death
The actor revealed why he had kept the news a secret.
Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington has confirmed rumors that his wife died 16 months ago.
Washington, 63, revealed on Saturday that his wife, Jenisa Washington, died in June 2025 after suffering a stroke, but said he had kept the news secret as she was a private person. She was 56.
The actor, who has 3 children with Jenisa, said he was belatedly announcing the tragic news on social media in response to speculation about his family life.
“Yes…the rumors are true. My dear wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025 and passed away on June 9, 2025. It came as a huge shock to me and our entire family,” Washington wrote. “She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered.”
Hemorrhagic strokes are a medical emergency where a blood vessel in the brain breaks and bleeds, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The bleeding prevents the brain from getting the blood and oxygen it needs to survive, and the stroke can damage or kill brain cells within minutes.
They require immediate treatment and can be fatal or lead to brain damage.
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Washington warned his followers to get their own health checked.
“Listen, y’all…some headaches are not just headaches or migraines, they can be much worse and a warning sign. Get a brain scan if you can and take those headaches seriously."
He added, “I don’t know if this is an appropriate post, because Jenisa Washington was extremely private, but I guess I just have to be reprimanded from her on the other side.”
After revealing the tragic news, Washington received messages from his celebrity followers.
“So very sorry Isaiah,” wrote Viola Davis, while Debi Mazar added: “My condolences, Isaiah. To you and your family.”
Washington played Dr. Preston Burke on Grey’s Anatomy, but was fired in 2007 after a heated argument on set with co-star Patrick Dempsey in which he used a homophobic slur.
In 2013, Washington said he was “shunned” after losing the role on the hit drama, but said the forced break in his career due to the controversy meant “I became a better husband, a better father and a better artist.”
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