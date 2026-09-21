WHO IS... THAT? ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Horrified by Show’s ‘Sex Thriller’ Poster Ken Jennings shared a photo of a new promotional image for the show. Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images

Jeopardy host Ken Jennings has thoughts about the poster for Season 43.

Only half of Jennings’ face appears in one image promoting the season, which he posted as a snap on Instagram. With Jennings’ closed-lipped smile against the dark background, the host said the poster brought something very specific to mind. “Jeopardy! but it’s one of those sex thrillers from the ‘90s starring, like, Stephen Baldwin,” he wrote in his post’s caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennings poked fun at a new posted for Season 43. Instagram

Baldwin played a string of gritty roles during the decade, including in 1995’s The Usual Suspects and 1998’s One Tough Cop.

Baldwin starred in several gritty roles in the 1990s. MGM Home Entertainment

The new poster comes just after Jeopardy producers teased “big changes” for the new season, which premiered on September 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Executive producers Michael Davies and Sarah Whitcomb-Foss talked about what fans should expect on the Inside Jeopardy podcast earlier this month. “I don’t know if everyone has noticed at home, but we’ve had a few upgrades,” Whitcomb-Foss said on the show. “Our lighting team has been hard at work. New columns. New lighting colors. It’s like a glow-up.”

Play Video

The changes aren’t only cosmetic. The show advertised a job posting for a clue writer for the first time in 42 years, following the retirement of writer Jim Rhine in July. The producers also revealed potential plans for a live episode and that the season’s theme would be “Knowledge Wins.” Jennings told W. Kamau Bell that the motto is particularly important in the age of MAGA.

“On Jeopardy, you can’t say, ‘What is, the moon landing never happened, Ken.’ You know we’re not going to go to the tape for that one. No alternative facts on Jeopardy,” he said on the podcast Bell’s Who’s With Me? podcast. “On Jeopardy, questions have answers, or, I guess, answers have questions. And I think that’s kind of refreshing.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register