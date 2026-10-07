UNRAVELING WITH NATALIE Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Trump Leering at Natalie Harp in Slo-Mo “If the Epstein Files were a facial expression...”

Donald Trump’s blatant leering at his 35-year-old blonde aide did not go unnoticed.

Jimmy Kimmel exposed the president’s increasingly creepy attachment to Natalie Harp, his devoted executive assistant who is constantly at his side.

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During his desperate campaign tour before the November midterms, Trump summoned Harp to the stage at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, where she brought him an executive order to sign.

Trump called Natalie Harp up to the stage during a rally in Nebraska. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“I’d like to ask Natalie to come out, Natalie, come out, bring it out here, Natalie,” Trump said at the event, before being caught doing a double take at his aide as she walked away. Seconds later, he called her “perfect.”

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According to Kimmel, Trump uses these campaigning events to spend more time with his “Human Printer” and “number one fan.”

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“I’m starting to understand why Trump likes going on these road trips. It’s not only a boost to his ego. It’s a chance for his number one fan and poster girl, Natalie Harp, his Human Printer, to see him in action and to get her in on the adoration, too,” said the ABC host and Trump nemesis.

His devoted assistant brought him an executive decree to sign on stage. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“I kind of get the feeling he’d sign anything she handed to him. Executive order, lunch order, divorce papers, you name it,” he quipped.

Kimmel then played the footage of Trump turning around and gazing at his much-younger assistant, seemingly leering in slow motion. “Man, let me tell you, if the Epstein Files were a facial expression, that would be it,” he joked. “‘Take Daddy’s papers to the desk, darling,’” Kimmel said, imitating Trump. He added that the president seems to be “in love.”

The exact moment President Donald Trump leered at Natalie Harp. YouTube/RSBN

Harp’s near-constant presence at Trump’s side has raised concern and sparked contention. The assistant, who makes $150,000 a year, is being seen as unusually close to the president. In August, the Daily Beast published letters that Harp penned to Trump, declaring her loyalty and devotion to him. “You are all that matters to me,” she wrote. “I don’t want to ever let you down.”

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