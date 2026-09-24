Jimmy Kimmel Twists the Knife as Trump TV Flops

Jimmy Kimmel has exposed just how spectacularly Trump’s TV network is failing.

After banning Politico, CNN, and MS NOW from the White House in a flagrant assault on the First Amendment, the president found himself without cameras trailing him. As a bizarre contingency plan, the 80-year-old president and former reality TV star launched a 24/7 TV channel, livestreaming the White House and his public appearances.

But as the Daily Beast found, Trump TV lost a whopping 95 percent of its viewership in just three days—and hardly anyone was watching it in the first place. Kimmel displayed the report on Wednesday night in a scathing exposé of the president.

“It peaked with an audience of about 8,500 people on Monday night. By this morning, they were down to fewer than 500 viewers,” Kimmel said, citing the Daily Beast.

The White House's "Trump TV" is failing. YouTube/WhiteHouse

Hardly anyone is watching the stream. White House / YouTube

“The only channel doing worse is the Strait of Hormuz,” he quipped.

The late-night host and Trump nemesis continued, “But don’t worry. The channel is young. It’s new. And our celebrity president is putting together a line of tippy-top-notch programming that’ll have the MAGA faithful tuning in with ratings bigger than the Super Bowl and two other Super Bowls combined.”

Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocked Trump TV. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel Live! then displayed a fake list of series and films coming to Trump TV, such as The All-White Lotus, Survivor: Epstein Island, Pimp My Reflecting Pool, My Two Idiot Sons, and Orange Is the New President. “Streaming exclusively on your grandpa’s Dell computer,” an announcer on the trailer declared. “Trump TV is must-see TV. Literally, if you don’t watch it, you will be deported.”

Trump’s ban on CNN, Politico, and MS NOW has already been overturned. In an early-morning ruling Thursday, Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the White House to immediately restore the outlets’ passes.

Kaitlan Collins discusses media solidarity over Trump's press ban on CNN. CNN

The outlets had filed a joint lawsuit against the Trump administration after the president gleefully announced his ban, calling them “FAKE NEWS.”

“This ban could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles,” the lawsuit stated.

The empty James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after Trump's dystopian ban. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s decision drew immense criticism, and even the ordinarily Trump-friendly network Fox joined a press boycott of the president in solidarity with its fellow media colleagues.

This morning’s ruling was a legal blow that Trump preemptively condemned on Truth Social, writing, “We’ll go for appeal because Fake News people and publications that only write negatively, and who violate our National Security by writing false and defamatory stories with unknown ‘sources’ shouldn’t be allowed access to the most important Office anywhere in the World.”