J.K. Rowling Hexes Pedro Pascal in Tweet as Feud Boils Over

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling suggested she has too many spells under her sleeve to be “shut down” by actor Pedro Pascal.

Rowling and Pascal have been at odds over the author’s anti-transgender views, sparring over the definition of what it means to be a “woman” and “female,” among other spats.

Rowling’s turn to the dark arts has also caused Harry Potter stars Danielle Radcliffe and Emma Watson to distance themselves from her in public, BBC reported. Yet Rowling said she’s far from being “shut down,” she tweeted Friday.

Can't say I feel very shut down, but keep at it, Pedro. God loves a trier. pic.twitter.com/xuyRGiquLx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 28, 2025

“Can’t say I feel very shut down, but keep at it, Pedro. God loves a trier,” Rowling directed at Pascal on X, who ripped Rowling’s “heinous loser behavior” as bullying transgender people.

When it was revealed that Rowling financed an anti-trans group that successfully lobbied the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom to rule that transgender women should not be recognized as women, Pascal commented, “awful disgusting s--t.”

Pascal said in an interview with Vanity Fair published June 24, “The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I f---ing helping?’”