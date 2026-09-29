UNDER WHERE? TV Host Reveals How Rod Stewart Saved Her From Humiliation Every guest had stayed silent before Stewart spoke up. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool, REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Rod Stewart, 81, was the first person to warn Live With Kelly and Mark host Kelly Ripa, 55, that the audience could see her underwear.

The set of Live With Kelly and Mark used to have “a mirrored floor in the performance area,” she said on Tuesday’s show. Stewart, who announced his farewell tour on Monday, told Ripa during his latest appearance that the floor created an R-rated reflection. Stewart last appeared on the show in 2013, according to Entertainment Weekly.

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“I was standing there interviewing him,” Kelly said. “He said, ‘Oh, darling, I can see your knickers!’”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on the set of “Live with Kelly and Mark,” which airs weekdays on ABC. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney via Getty Images

“I realized that, for years, performers had been looking up my skirt, not saying a word,” she continued. “And Rod Stewart was the one who boldly went there. Thank you, Rod Stewart! Gentleman!”

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Stewart shared news of his final tour in an Instagram video on Monday. His 21-show Final Encore Tour will take place across the U.K. and Europe from April to July 2027.

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In August, the rockstar canceled the remainder of his Las Vegas residency and his 2026 One Last Time farewell tour after he nearly fainted during a concert in Utah.

His team shared that he had suffered from an acute upper respiratory infection, laryngitis, and vocal strain. Stewart underwent a coronary stent procedure after the scare.

Rod Stewart performs last year during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief in Inglewood. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIR

“Ladies and gentlemen, after much deliberation and sadness, I have to announce next year will be my last tour ever, ever, ever,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. “I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock and roll tour. So I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me, and hopefully I’ve given you something in return.”

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Stewart, who was knighted in 2016, then started playing the piano and sang: “Please come out and see me on the tour. It’s gonna be great!”

The post captured the iconic musician’s signature cheekiness. He put his leg up on a table and wore a loud jacket adorned with a pattern of palm fronds and peacocks.

His caption read: “Well, here we go… one last time!"

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