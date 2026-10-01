Kimmel Exposes Trump’s Perfect Metaphor for His Lack of Intelligence
The comic also compared asking tech bosses to police themselves to “like asking the Terminator to stop.”
Jimmy Kimmel has mocked the misspelling of Donald Trump’s job title on his latest AI decree as the perfect metaphor for his presidency.
Trump, 80, signed a new executive order renaming AI “Super Intelligence” at the White House on Tuesday, along with a “morally binding” accord that he said encouraged tech giants to self-police.
But in an embarrassing gaffe, the United States was misspelled as the “Unites States” underneath Trump’s signature.
Images of the Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities agreement have since circulated online, bearing the glaring error that caught Kimmel’s attention.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the comic said some tech CEOs “have actually asked the government, ‘please help regulate us, put up guardrails so we don’t wind up exterminating human life.’”
He added: “But Trump doesn’t want that. He wants the AI companies to self-police.
“Like remember how in the Terminator movies the Terminator stopped when they asked him politely to stop terminating? That’s what he wants. This is like asking your kids to self-police their Halloween candy. It doesn’t work.”
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Kimmel then humiliated Trump over his signature on the accord.
“This, by the way, tells you all you need to know,” he said. “At the luncheon, Trump signed what he calls the White House accord on super intelligence. And look at the signature. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States.
“Could there ever be a better metaphor for this presidency than misspelling United States on a document about super intelligence? There’s nothing these people can’t screw up.”
He wasn’t the only Trump enemy to notice. In a post on X, California Governor Gavin Newsom shared screenshots of the accord—complete with the misspelling—with the caption, “The Golden Age of ‘Super Intelligence.’”
The agreement requires signatories to agree to four “layers of controls and audits,” though none include government auditors or require any findings to be made public.
“It’s almost like a constitution in a way, and the biggest people in the world signed that, and I signed it as president, and it really is a form of protection,” Trump bragged on Tuesday.
As for his executive order, Trump said: “The Order directs all departments and agencies to use the terms ‘Super Intelligence’ and ‘SI’ in official correspondence, public communications, policy documents, and non-statutory documents within the executive branch and to no longer acknowledge the terms ‘Artificial Intelligence’ or ‘AI’.”
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